Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $133.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

