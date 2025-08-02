Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,330,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,326,000 after acquiring an additional 940,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 280,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.67.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
