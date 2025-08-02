Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,330,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,326,000 after acquiring an additional 940,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 280,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.