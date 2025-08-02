Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $1.14 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.35 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

