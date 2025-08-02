Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

