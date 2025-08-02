Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 30th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Arista Networks, Salesforce, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve developing, producing or heavily integrating AI technologies—such as machine learning platforms, natural language processors and computer vision systems—into their products and services. They span sectors from software and cloud computing to semiconductor manufacturing and robotics, offering investors exposure to the growth potential (and risks) associated with AI-driven innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 28,736,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,181,707. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,359. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,873. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.35. 1,485,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.23. 1,393,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,597. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

