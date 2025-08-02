Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Asset Entities Stock Performance
Shares of ASST stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 17.37.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 976.31% and a negative return on equity of 227.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Asset Entities
Institutional Trading of Asset Entities
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASST. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
About Asset Entities
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
