Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of ASST stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 17.37.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 976.31% and a negative return on equity of 227.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asset Entities

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

In other news, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 26,400 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $217,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,150. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,018.48. This represents a 59.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASST. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

