Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,847 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,094.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

