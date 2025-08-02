Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 397.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 234.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Orix Corp Ads by 3,582.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IX opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Orix Corp Ads has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

