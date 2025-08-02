Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LAD opened at $287.76 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.32 and a 12-month high of $405.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.16.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.