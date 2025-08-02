Assetmark Inc. Has $419,000 Stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.