Assetmark Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 26.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

