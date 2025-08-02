Assetmark Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enersys by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In other news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Price Performance

Enersys stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $104.36.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

