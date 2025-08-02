Assetmark Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XENE opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

