Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $285.40 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

