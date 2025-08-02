Atb Cap Markets Estimates Tilray Brands Q1 Earnings

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TLRY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

