Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBNXF. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

