Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.81. 1,153,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,485,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.5%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.