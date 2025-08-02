Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.81. 1,153,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,485,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUPH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.