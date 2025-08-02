Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). 88 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 63,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Autins Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Get Autins Group alerts:

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.