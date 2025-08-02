Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 174,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,372 shares during the period.

Shares of SBI opened at $7.62 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 655.0%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

