Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.23. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.