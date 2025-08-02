Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,487,000 after buying an additional 698,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,200,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,415,000 after buying an additional 608,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,664,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4247 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.