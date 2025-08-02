Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 157,110.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $171.67.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

