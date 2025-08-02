B. Riley Comments on Spok’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spok in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spok’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spok’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $18.51 on Friday. Spok has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $380.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spok by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Spok by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 339.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,198.80. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.26%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

