B. Riley Estimates Booking’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $21.91 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6,700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2026 earnings at $60.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $105.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $237.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $285.43 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Thursday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,568.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,074.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Booking by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Booking by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Booking by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

