B. Riley Expects Higher Earnings for Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.4%

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.