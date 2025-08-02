B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOSE. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.07. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $590,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 612,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,321.28. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,554.58. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,053 shares of company stock worth $6,901,858. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

