Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $185.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average is $156.96. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

