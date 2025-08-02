Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 10,097 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,262,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 104,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

