Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 5,833 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,589,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE opened at $55.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.