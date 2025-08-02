Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 40,924 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

