Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1635 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

