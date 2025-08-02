Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of TNA stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

