Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 3,048 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

