Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,984,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,821,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,599,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 750,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,128,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

