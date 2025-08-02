Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 207 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

