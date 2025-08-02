Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) & Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Critical Comparison

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) and Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Liberty Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Liberty Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Liberty Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Baker Hughes pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Liberty Energy pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Baker Hughes has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Liberty Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Liberty Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $27.83 billion 1.54 $2.98 billion $3.06 14.22 Liberty Energy $4.32 billion 0.44 $316.01 million $1.30 8.93

This table compares Baker Hughes and Liberty Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Energy. Liberty Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baker Hughes and Liberty Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 3 18 0 2.86 Liberty Energy 0 8 3 3 2.64

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $51.47, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Liberty Energy has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Liberty Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Energy is more favorable than Baker Hughes.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Liberty Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 11.04% 14.56% 6.53% Liberty Energy 5.29% 6.01% 3.58%

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Liberty Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin. In addition, the company provides services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Williston Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Haynesville Shale, the Appalachian Basin (Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale), the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin), and the Anadarko Basin. Liberty Energy Inc. was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

