Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSAC. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander Chile has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $757.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander Chile by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

