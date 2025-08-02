Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 63,945 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.