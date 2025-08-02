Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $64,615,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,233,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

