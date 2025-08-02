Banco Santander S.A. Sells 141,483 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,483 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.