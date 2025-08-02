Banco Santander S.A. Takes $13.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

