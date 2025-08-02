Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.35. Hooker Furnishings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.87 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently -84.40%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

