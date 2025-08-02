Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $793,000 Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

