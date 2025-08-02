Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,159 Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 30.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 745,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,620 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 44.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 973,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Denny’s Stock Down 3.2%

Denny’s stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

See Also

