Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 513,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 358,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

RBB Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

