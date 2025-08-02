Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,102 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 100,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

