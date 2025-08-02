Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,888 Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,675 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $1.60 on Friday. 3D Systems Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

About 3D Systems



3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

