Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.33 on Friday. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

