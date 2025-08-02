Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWFG. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $47,254.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,599.86. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 over the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

