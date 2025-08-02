Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 8,893 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 56,109 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,874. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

